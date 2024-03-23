Strong will, new strategy needed to tackle school-repair woes

MIRI (March 23): The relevant agencies should go back to the drawing board and identify the causes of the problem and review the strategies that would meet the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations, in terms of repair works on dilapidated schools.

In making this call, retired school principal Marcus Hugo expressed deep concern about the committee’s finding that some school buildings in Sarawak were found to be ‘unsuitable for use’, yet no action had been taken to correct the situation.

Adding on, he cited the committee’s statement about a few buildings having been recommended for repairs 12 years ago, but no action had been taken since.

It is stated that the PAC had visited four schools in Sarawak on Feb 5, namely SK Supok, SK Nanga Grenjang, SK Serabang and SK Paku Central, and this was part of the committee’s proceedings on the upgrading and redevelopment of dilapidated schools under the education ministry, as well as the Public Works Department (JKR), at both the federal and state levels for Sabah and Sarawak.

“This finding is indicative of what might be the conditions of the many other dilapidated schools out there.

“The high number of dilapidated schools and slow progress of repairing them is worrying as more schools deteriorate with time and the repair cost will escalate over time,” he said in a statement yesterday, referring to the PAC giving the Ministry of Education (MoE) a two-month deadline to respond to and implement four recommendations regarding the issue of dilapidated schools before it is summoned for follow-up proceedings.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had said that the four recommendations to be implemented by the MoE included the introduction of the nationwide ‘Zero Dilapidated School Buildings’ programme to create a safe and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

In addition, the MoE must improve the planning and implementation of school maintenance programmes to reduce the likelihood of these schools being classified as dilapidated, she said.

“The MoE must also strengthen project management practices through continuous meetings of the Ministry’s Development Action Committee to ensure that all planned projects are completed on time.

“The Steering Committee for the Redevelopment of Dilapidated School Buildings, chaired by the MoE, needs to be empowered to more effectively address the problems of dilapidated schools,” said Mas Ermieyati at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, held after the PAC had, on Thursday, tabled its report on the management of the upgrading and rehabilitation of dilapidated school buildings under the MoE, the JKR together with its Sarawak and Sabah offices, after questioning several witnesses on Jan 17.

On this, Marcus expressed sadness in seeing the problem of very slow repair works on the dilapidated schools, despite millions of ringgit having been announced under the national budget for the upgrading or repairing of these schools, with the latest being RM1.9 billion allocated under the 2024 Budget.

“It is imperative upon the authorities to show the strong will and urgency to ensure that the projects are implemented without delay.

“This is essential for the government to provide students with an environment conducive to learning, and also fair access to quality education, in tandem with the country’s development wave and digital transformation,” said Marcus.