Student believed killed over missing RM85

LAHAD DATU (March 23): Police investigation found that a dispute over missing money caused a misunderstanding between students of Lahad Datu Vocational College here which led to the death of Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, 17, on Friday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said two vocational students had lost RM50 and RM35 respectively, and the victim was subsequently accused of theft, which led to the misunderstanding.

“The victim was then beaten to death. However, the police are still waiting for the full autopsy report from the Forensic Department of the Lahad Datu Hospital to ascertain the actual cause of death of the victim,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

It was reported that Nazmie Aizzat was found dead with signs of bruises and injuries on several parts of his body at a college dormitory here at 6.50 am.

Police have arrested 13 male students, aged between 16 and 19, and seized a smartphone charger believed to be linked to the investigation into the case. They have been remanded for six days beginning Saturday.

Rohan Shah said 12 smartphones were also seized from the suspects to assist in the investigation, and that all the suspects tested negative for drugs.

The police also recorded the statements of 12 independent witnesses, including four hostel wardens, security guards and several students, he added.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to provide its full cooperation in the investigation into the death of Mohammad Nazmie who was pursuing a bio-technic course at the college.

The MOE said on Saturday that it will not compromise with the misconduct of bullying in all educational institutions under its management.

“The MOE expresses sadness and condolences to the family of the victim, a vocational college student in Sabah.

“The death of the victim is still under investigation by the authorities and the MOE is ready to provide its full cooperation,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the MOE had taken immediate action by providing welfare assistance to the victim’s family.

“Psychosocial support has been offered to the family members, other students, teachers and all college students,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem was conducted on Mohammad Nazmie at the Forensic Department of Lahad Datu Hospital earlier Saturday.

Grieving family members told reporters that they were still trying to understand the events leading to the death of Mohammad Nazmie.

“For now, we are not issuing any statement, hope you understand,” said a family member.