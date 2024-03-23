‘Sungkei Perdana’ step towards strengthening racial unity, religious harmony, say Sibu folks

SIBU (March 23): The annual ‘Sungkei Perdana’ mass breaking of fast event at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here is a step forward towards further strengthening racial unity and religious harmony.

A first-timer attending the event, Daniel Iing, said the mass breaking of the fast event has enabled folks from all walks of life to mingle together harmoniously.

“This is my first time attending the event, and I enjoy it.

“I think this is a very good event to showcase our strong racial unity and religious harmony.

“Today, Sibu folks irrespective of racial and religious background converge at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here, for this event,” said Iing, who is Jerrwit Komuniti Rukun Tetangga (KRT) chairman.

Echoing Iing’s view, Ordinand Anthony, said the event enabled people to understand each other’s culture and religion, thus promoting better understanding and tolerance.

Like Iing, Ordinand is also a first-timer to the mass potluck-style picnic.

“I am very happy to be able to attend this event,” said Ordinand, who represented chairman of Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu, Venerable Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau.

President of Sibu Hindu Temple, Manogaran Krishnasamy, said he has never failed to attend the event, except for during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think this event first started in 2017, which gathered together people of different races and religions.

“Last year, it gathered about 10,000 people, and this time around, I anticipate more than 15,000 people will converge at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here,” he said.

Manogaran hopes that the programme will continue on for years to come.

The United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu information officer, Wong Ing Ann, said this was the first he attended the event since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think this kind of event helps us to better understand the culture and religion of our Muslim friends.

“And because of this, it helps to further strengthen racial unity and religious harmony,” he said.

Nangka Service Centre staff Tamizi Tamby said he was elated to note the big crowds despite the downpours earlier in the afternoon.

“People from all walks of life coming together despite the rain earlier on, reflect the strong unity and harmony of Sibu folks and Sarawak, as a whole,” he said.

The ‘Sungkei Perdana’ is the brainchild of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.