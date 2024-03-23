Thick smoke in Adong area in Miri due to peat fire, says Bomba

MIRI (March 23): The public, especially those with health conditions such as asthma, is encouraged to stay indoors as the air pollution in the city here has worsened as fog-like conditions and odours have emerged.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said this when contacted today, following reports of thick smoke surrounding the Adong area.

“Bomba received reports of a fire on peatlands around 10am today. At the moment, Bomba personnel along with Naim Emergency Response team are at the scene to observe and conduct extinguishing work on the peat fire,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo.

He advised those with breathing difficulties to avoid any outdoor activities such as jogging due to the worsening air conditions.

He also informed any further reports on the peat fire will be provided later as the affected area has yet to be determined.