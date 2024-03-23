Two families escape unscathed after fire destroys house

MIRI (March 23): Two families were left with nothing but the clothes on their back after their rented house at Lorong 1C, Piasau Jaya 1 here was damaged in a fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) control centre, a distress call on the incident was received at 5.25pm.

“Once there, Bomba personnel found a two-storey semi-permanent house had been 80 per cent damaged,” it said in a statement.

The two families comprised 13 individuals — two adults, two teenagers and three children in the family living on the upper floor, and three adults and three children in the family living on the lower floor.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

After fully extinguishing the fire, the operation concluded at 7.13pm.