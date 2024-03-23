Unity Minister: 600,000 bubur lambuk distributed at Gerak Rahman programme nationwide

SIBU (March 23): A total of 600,000 bubur lambuk have been distributed to the public this year nationwide during the Gerak Rahmah ‘Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk’ and ‘Sungkei Perdana’ programme, said Unity Minister Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang.

“Last year, we distributed 400,000 bubur lambuk nationwide. This year, 600,000 across the country. Here (Sibu), already 5,000,” he told reporters after officiating at the ‘Sunkei Perdana’ programme at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here today, adding that Bakul Rahmah aid was also distributed throughout the programme.

The programme was implemented to enhance social ties within the multiracial and multi-religion community, he added.

Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee was also present.