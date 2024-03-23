Uphold discipline especially in carrying out border duties, RAMD 20 troops told

MIRI (March 23): All members of the 20th Battalion of Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD 20) must always uphold high-level discipline, especially when they are assigned to border duties.

In giving this reminder, Ninth Infantry Brigade Commander Brig-Gen Ahmad Norzaini Badrun reminded the troops of their responsibility as members of the Malaysian Armed Forces tasked with protecting the nation’s security and sovereignty.

“To the RAMD 20, especially those carrying out operations at the borders, maintain your positive attitude and responsibility in carrying out any assignment entrusted to you by your superiors.

“Never abuse power in doing your operational duties at the border, and you must adhere to the legislation and ROE (rules of engagement) that have been set.

“Discipline is very important. It is a means that would prevent you from being involved in criminal activities,” said Ahmad Norzaini in his remarks at a meeting with the 17 officers and 220 members of RAMD 20, at Sri Miri Camp here recently.

After the meeting, Ahmad Norzaini joined the troops and other residents of the army camp in breaking fast at the Masjid Darul Ridzuan.

The Ninth Infantry Brigade Commander also joined the men in performing the Maghrib, Isya and Tarawih congregational prayers.