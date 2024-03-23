Woman succumbs to injuries after car collides with pick-up truck at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (March 23): A 55-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after the car she was in collided with a pick-up truck at Mile 12, Jalan Kuching-Serian at 10.20am on Friday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the deceased, identified as Beky Nyuu from Kampung Taee in Serian, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital on the same day at 12.55pm.

“It is believed the driver of the car failed to stop while exiting a junction when it collided with the pick-up truck that was heading to Kuching from Serian on the right lane,” he said.

He said the driver of the pick-up truck claimed the sudden exit of the car from the junction did not give him enough time to brake, and the impact of the collision caused the car to swerve to the left side of the road and crash into a monsoon drain.

Due to the impact of the crash, the 61-year-old driver of the car suffered light injuries to his body, while Beky suffered from head injuries.

Both the 24-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck and 26-year-old male passenger were unscathed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.