Women Ministry’s Hari Raya programme brings cheer to Sarikei’s underprivileged group

SIBU (March 23): Some 357 Muslims of the underprivileged group in Sarikei near here were treated to a breaking of fast event courtesy of the Women, Childhood and Community Development (Community Wellbeing Development) Ministry.

The group was among the recipients of the monthly welfare assistance listed in the ministry’s ‘Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya’ charity programme.

Its deputy minister Mohamad Razi Sitam said the ministry had allocated RM14,260 for this programme, whereby the recipients were given cash aid for them to buy their necessities for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The Sarikei community welfare office has also given additional RM100 in cash and a hamper worth RM80 to bring festive cheer to these recipients,” he said at the gathering ceremony at Dewan Sri Nyelong, Sarikei yesterday.

The Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya programme, he added, was also carried out in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

Razi called upon all parties from the public and private sectors to join hands in this charitable cause to improve the people’s wellbeing.

“It is hoped that this programme can forge closer rapport between the community leaders and the people.

“Community leaders play an important role as a bridge between the people and the government agencies, and I believe there are more out there who are in need of assistance,” he said.

For the record, he disclosed that the Community Welfare Department had allocated a total of RM38,917,100 in welfare aid to 11,121 recipients last year.

The federal government, he said, had also distributed RM216,010,750 in total to 56,169 recipients that same year.