All S’wakians responsible in safeguarding state’s peace and harmony, says rep

KUCHING (March 24): All Sarawakians should play their role in safeguarding the peace and harmonious relationship between races, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang.

He said under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition, the state has been blessed with political stability in a harmonious environment, and such landscape should not be taken for granted.

“Sarawak has been growing in strength financially, and this must be credited to the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and the current Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Equally important is for us to ensure political stability to protect the best interests of Sarawak,” he said when officiating the opening of a smart resource centre at SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu Kitang here today.

He pointed out he had distributed RM30,000 under the Rural Transformation Project fund last year to build the centre, and was now allocating another RM50,000 for the upgrading of the school’s facilities.

Also present was Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.