Bintulu Smart Club exponents shine at KL taekwondo championship

BINTULU (March 24): The Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club team bagged 12 gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals at the Matsa Junior Taekwondo Championship 2024 in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Led by head coach Master Pui Jak Joon, the club exponents bagged four gold medals in the individual poomsae event through Miera Melfeodora, Wason Kong Julie Lahung, Auni Nabilah Mohammed Syazwi, and Aiman Abdullah Azrol.

In the mixed pair class, Rio Lim-Chloe Phang, Wason-Haziqah Aliyah Zakhir Khan, and Auni Nabilah Mohammed Syazwi-Aiman Abdullah Azrol clinched three more.

The rest of the gold-medal haul from poomsae was collected from the mixed team class, where the club was represented by Tristan Teo, Putri Nur Ariana Saffiya Mohd Noorazran, and Aqil Amnah Mohammed Syazwi; Melvynna Julietta Jason, Miera, and Hong Zhong Han; and Rio Lim, Chloe, and Agnes Emily Wong.

Additionally, two gold medals were gained from the Kyorugi event, through Abang Da’im Nurhakimi Abang Muhammad Maulana and Fabiolester Garuna.

“In the overall tournament’s tally, the Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club came second,” said Pui, adding that his team also came second in the overall poomsae event.

Twenty-seven athletes representing 25 taekwondo clubs from all over Malaysia took part in the Kuala Lumpur meet, which featured four categories: individual poomsae, mixed pair poomsae, team poomsae and individual sparring.

Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club’s team manager was Ervina Sili, with Matilda Lika Menggu and Iffah Syahirah Abdul Hanif as coaches.