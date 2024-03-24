Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club wins 12 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze medals at KL championship

BINTULU (March 24): The Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club (WTF) contingent bagged 12 gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals at the Matsa Junior Taekwondo Championship 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Its head coach Master Pui Jak Joon, who led the team, said 10 gold medals were collected from the poomsae event and another two from kyorugi (sparring), adding that the poomsae event also contributed four silver and 11 bronze medals.

The team won four gold medals in the individual poomsae event through Miera Melfeodora, Wason Kong Julie Lahung, Auni Nabilah Mohammed Syazwi and Aiman Abdullah Azrol.

In the mixed pair event, Rio Lim Tsuan Tze, Chloe Phang Yu Rou/ Wason Kong Julie Lahung, Haziqah Aliyah Zakhir Khan/, Auni Nabilah Mohammed Syazwi, Aiman Abdullah Azrol won three gold medals for the team.

As for the mixed team event, Tristan Teo Jun Ren, Putri Nur Ariana Saffiya Mohd Noorazran, Aqil Amnah Mohammed Syazwi/ Melvynna Julietta Jason, Miera Melfeodora, Hong Zhong Han/ Rio Lim Tsuan Tze, Chloe Phang Yu Rou, Agnes Emily Wong Huey Yuan won three gold medals for the contingent.

In Kyorugi, Abang Da’im Nurhakimi Abang Muhammad Maulana and Fabiolester Garuna each contributed a gold medal for the team.

“In the overall category of the tournament, the Bintulu Smart Taekwondo Club contingent came second,” Pui said, adding that the contingent also came second in the overall poomsae event.

He said a total of 27 athletes from the taekwondo club participated in the four categories of individual poomsae, mixed pair poomsae, team poomsae and individual sparring.

The team was accompanied by team manager Ervina Sili and coaches Matilda Lika Menggu and Iffah Syahirah Abdul Hanif.

The tournament saw the participation of 25 taekwondo clubs (WTF) from all over the country.