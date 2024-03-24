Climate activist returns to Upko

PENAMPANG (March 24): Another former United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) leader has returned to the party’s fold.

Adrian Lasimbang was former Upko Penampang Youth movement chief. He left the party and joined DAP when he was appointed senator from Sabah from 2018 to 2021.

Lasimbang is an innovator and is the founder of Tonibung and Centre for Renewable Energy and Appropriate Technologies which is dedicated to conducting research and development for small-scale RE systems for Rural applications.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick who spoke to the media after handing over the party membership card on Sunday to Lasimbang, expressed gratitude to the latter for rejoining the party.

“Adrian’s participation in Upko will be an added value to the party’s struggles, especially in innovation, entrepreneurship and issues about environment and climate change. This is in line with the (federal) government’s vision among which is participating in the Climate Club and looking for resolutions to environmental issues.

“Adrian who is an activist in climate change and environmental issues, will be able to give me his opinions, suggestions and criticism on these matters which I can bring up to the federal cabinet if needed as well as on other platforms given to the party,” he said.

Ewon is confident that the participation of more former members and leaders will make Upko stronger and better.

He also welcomes fellow Sabahans who are interested in adding value to Upko to join the party.

Meanwhile Ewon said Upko’s Executive Committee had a meeting earlier and among the decisions made were on the party’s convention and Kaamatan celebration.

Upko’s convention, he said, will be held in Kota Kinabalu on August 10 and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be invited to deliver the keynote address at the meeting.

“We have also decided to celebrate Upko’s 30th anniversary on August 9. For the party’s Kaamatan festival celebration this year, we decided that it would be held on May 11 and 12. Upko Beaufort will host the event that will have a variety of programs including an entrepreneurship carnival,” he said, adding that as of last month, Upko’s membership stands at 160,000 members.