Curtin Malaysia named one of employer’s choice of universities in 2024

MIRI (March 24): Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) has recently been recognised as one of the Employer’s Choice of Universities in 2024.

Conducted by Talentbank, the National Graduate Employability Index (GE Index) survey involved top graduate employers in Malaysia, identifying the universities preferred for hiring graduates.

According to Talentbank, the survey showed Curtin has been distinguished as one of the universities in Malaysia that has been consistently producing graduates in high demand by employers.

An in-depth evaluation also saw Curtin Malaysia standing out among the universities for producing quality graduates in specific fields of study.

Established in 2010, Talentbank Group is a global award-winning career discovery ecosystem focused on producing career-ready candidates and helping them with better careers, by connecting them with industry leaders that welcome prime talent.

This was the second consecutive year Curtin Malaysia been given such recognition by Talentbank and leading graduate employers.

“We are delighted to be recognised as one of the Employer’s Choice of Universities in 2024 by Talentbank.

“This achievement underscored our ongoing commitment to delivering education that is not only academically rigorous but also aligned with industry needs. We are proud of our graduates’ accomplishments and the value they bring to the workforce,” said Curtin Malaysia pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig in press statement.

The survey, he said, serves as a testament to Curtin Malaysia’s strong reputation among employers for producing job-ready graduates equipped with the necessary competencies to excel in their respective fields.

“This recognition holds substantial benefits for both Curtin Malaysia and employers alike. For Curtin Malaysia, it reaffirms its position as a premier institution for higher education in Malaysia and the region, attracting top talent and fostering strong industry partnerships.

“Employers, on the other hand, can rely on Curtin Malaysia graduates to contribute effectively to their organisations from day one, thereby enhancing productivity and driving business growth,” he added.