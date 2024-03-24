DPM Fadillah denies presenting agreement draft to Opposition

KUCHING (March 24): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf has denied allegations that he presented an agreement draft to the Opposition.

In a statement today, he said the emergence of a new draft agreement outlining demands on allocations for opposition leaders did not occur.

“This is because I, as the unity government’s chief whip, did not submit any draft documents as alleged in a meeting with opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“The draft was also mentioned by Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid but has he seen the draft? If not, ask for the draft from the opposition leader — see whether or not it existed,” read the statement.

Last Thursday, opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that Perikatan Nasional (PN) received a draft document from Fadillah outlining the main points of annual development allocation the government has proposed.

Rosol told Sinar Harian the terms of the draft agreement on the matter included a RM300,000 allocation to manage the MPs’ service centres, adding this was the key as the MPs would spend the annual RM3.5 million allocation on the welfare, infrastructure and educational needs of their constituents.

In response, Fadillah said during the Parliament meeting on March 19 he only heard PN’s request and listened to what they offered, however there were no documents given or received.

“I emphasise once again that in my meeting with opposition representatives last week, no documents were given by either the Madani Government or the opposition.

“It was merely a session to listen to their requests and offers. Furthermore, there was no discussion about any ‘agreement’ either,” he added.