Dr Sim praises MRCS S’wak Chapter for upstanding service

KUCHING (March 24): The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) Sarawak Chapter has long established itself as a non-government organisation (NGO) that reaches out to the community, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the MRCS Sarawak Chapter has done numerous humanitarian works both during peaceful times and during emergencies.

“You (MRCS Sarawak Chapter) are very good at your work, that’s why the people still want you around. You have the ambulance service, disaster management, youth programmes, blood donation drives but most importantly, you have helped countless others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You’ve been reaching out to others and helping the government as well, and saved many lives in the process,” he said during the signing ceremony of charitable agreement between MRCS Sarawak Chapter and Thien Lee Marketing Sdn Bhd here today.

The agreement was signed by MRCS Sarawak Chapter chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Thien Lee Marketing director Allen Ho, and the ceremony was witnessed by Dr Sim.

It was learnt the programme is part of Thien Lee Marketing Sdn Bhd’s corporate social responsibility in ensuring the accessibility of public welfare.