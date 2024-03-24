Fahmi: Govt ready to assist actress Jasmine Suraya to pursue master’s in Los Angeles

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The government is ready to consider assisting actress Jasmine Suraya Chin Xian Mei, 35, to continue with her master’s degree at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, United States.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry was prepared to evaluate and assist Jasmine Suraya if deemed appropriate.

“I need to assess and see what we can assist with, but I understand that typically for anyone pursuing studies in the arts, in any field such as film, music, theatre, painting, and so on, it is not an easy or inexpensive endeavour,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the CSR Ramadan Initiative and Lembah Pantai Perdana Iftar with Foodpanda Malaysia and collaboration partners at IWK Eco Park @ Pantai Dalam here, today.

Jasmine Suraya was previously reported to have been forced to sell some personal belongings including her car to cover the RM400,000 in costs for the one-year programme which begins in April.

Kuching-born Jasmine Suraya is the first Malaysian to be admitted to The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. — Bernama