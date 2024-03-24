Father, daughter killed in Keningau crash

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): A father and his four-year-old daughter were killed in an accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle and a four-wheel drive on Jalan Apin-Apin, Keningau, on Saturday night.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the victims were identified as Masino Gelong, 45, and Claeryina Mecthildis Masino.

According to him, the department received a distress call on the incident about 12.22 am and dispatched a 13-member team from the Keningau fire and rescue station to the scene.

His wife Chelrina Philip, 33, and their four children – Mattheo Charbel, two, Mica Chelsino, seven, Charlene Myra, nine, Camellia Mae, 11, suffered serious injuries and are in critical condition at the district hospital.

Three adults, aged 31 to 40 years, in the four-wheel drive vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

“Medical officers confirmed the deaths of Masino and his daughter at the scene. The injured victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“The real cause of the incident has yet to be identified, and the operation ended at 2.30 am,” he said when contacted by reporters here on Sunday.

Firemen extracted the victims from the mangled wreckage.