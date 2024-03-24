Gravity feed system delivers clean water supply to Long Watt, says rep

MIRI (March 24): The Long Watt community in the Telang Usan constituency can now enjoy clean, treated water supply, says assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

This, he said, is following the project completion of the gravity feed water system that was delivered at a fraction of the cost through public-private partnerships.

With a budget allocation of RM800,000 from the Sarawak government, the water supply project was made possible with the help from the International Youth Centre (IYC) volunteers under the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Malaysian Humanitarian Movement (MHM) and the local community, he disclosed.

“In 2019, my prayers for my constituency were answered when our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg approved the funds for the purchase of materials for the Long Puak pilot project in Ulu Baram,” said Dennis when met in Long Watt near here today.

The Long Watt water pipeline and storage tank project was undertaken by the Miri Resident’s office, Telang Usan community service centre, Kuala Lumpur International Youth Centre Foundation, Malaysian Humanitarian Movement Association, Humanitarian Development Foundation, and the Kampung Long Suling and Long Watt village security and development committees.

“The project was able to be delivered two months ahead of schedule, involving the installation a 3.5-km pipe and kinetic pumps and other engineering works.

Long Watt, a Kayan-Kenyah settlement in the Telang Usan constituency, is located four hours’ drive from Miri.

The 100-door longhouse folks had over the years been pressing the authorities to replace the old rundown pipeline system.

“The project’s implementation based on the ‘gotong-royong’ concept was mooted by IYC director Prof Dr Mohamed Maliki Mohd Rapile, a local from Kuala Tutoh here, and Malaysian Humanitarian Movement president Khairul Annuar Mansor in 2019,” Dennis disclosed.

Maliki had presented the idea during a casual coffee session where he drew the project’s concept on a piece of tissue paper, but Dennis himself was actually drawn to what the concept had to offer –from its free technical expertise to voluntary manpower.

“Funds were the main concern for these much-needed development projects in the rural areas,” Dennis admitted.

“As a pilot project, if this is successful; we will deliver more of such water supply projects to Umah Akeh, SK St Pius in Long San and Long Sayan, with the Long Na’ah and Long Apu villages also in the list,” he said.

The project completion handover ceremony on Saturday was witnessed by Miri Deputy Resident Juan Ubit; IYC KL and MHM officials, and volunteers from the Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.