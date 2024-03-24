ITF World junior tennis qualifier a showcase of diverse talents, says minister

KUCHING (March 24): The back-to-back 2024 ITF World Junior Team Competition-Asia/Oceania Under-14 final qualifier here stands as a showcase of diverse talents from the region.

In pointing this out, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says the International Tennis Federation (ITF)-sanctioned event features good players from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand and the host, Malaysia.

“Our region witnesses a dynamic display of tennis competition that promises to showcase the incredible talents spanning across Asia-Oceania.

“We eagerly await the energetic performances that will unfold in the coming days,” said the state minister at the welcoming and fellowship dinner for the ‘ITF World Junior Team Asia-Oceania Under-14 Boys and Girls Final Qualifier’ here on Saturday.

Abdul Karim’s speech was read by the minsitry’s permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

“This tournament not only serves as a platform for these young players to compete for the honour of representing their nations on the global stage, but also stands as a testament to the individual achievements and collective spirit of sportsmanship within the junior tennis community across the Asia-Oceania region.

“A heartfelt thank-you goes out to the meticulous organising committee and our gracious hosts for ensuring an enjoyable experience for all participants and guests.

“Your dedication to the planning of this event has not gone unnoticed.

“I would also like to extend special recognition to the coaches and parents who play a vital role in the success of these young athletes.

“Your unwavering support and guidance are the pillars upon which their success is built, and we commend your commitment to nurturing the next generation of tennis talent,” added Abdul Karim, also the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Among those present were Consul General of People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping, Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association president Dato Patrick Liew, Asian Tennis Federation vice -president Rithivit Tep, ITF representative Zhou Wenxue, and ITF referee Hany El Khafief.