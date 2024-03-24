Sunday, March 24
Kayu Madang landfill on fire

The Kayu Madang landfill on fire.

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): A large number of discarded tyres caught fire at the Kayu Madang landfill near the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park in Telipok here on Sunday afternoon.

The billowing smoke from the fire worsened the haze in the area and could be seen a few kilometres away.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the fire immediately and confirmed that the fire started from the tyres dumped at the landfill. They managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Several fires had broken out at the landfill before, some suspected caused by arson.

