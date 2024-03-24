Kpg Pelandok Laut rec club promotes ukhuwah through Ramadan charity programme

KUCHING (March 24): A recent charity programme run by Kelab Rekreasi Kampung Pelandok Laut in Sadong Jaya near here highlighted the spirit of ‘ukhuwah’ (solidarity) not only among the villagers, but also all those involved in the activity.

The programme involved the distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ (porridge) to the residents of Kampung Pelandok Laut, as well as donations of cash and daily essential items for the village’s senior citizens and individuals with special needs.

The coordination committee was led by the club chairman Abdul Kadir Drim, with cooperation from the village’s Masjid Darul Makmur, as well as the committees of the ‘tabika’ (preschools) in Kampung Pelandok, Kampung Semera Lot, Kampung Semera Hilir and Kampung Iboi.

According to club advisor Dr Kamil Salem, the programme also involved a number of organisations from Kuching.

“We are delighted to have Sara Music director Mr Rizwan Idris, as well as the representatives of Nonakraf Creative and Pertubuhan Seni Digital Generasi Baru Kuching.

“Your presence and involvement signify the spirit of ‘ukhuwah’, especially with this programme being held in this holy fasting month.

“While the objective is to share the blessings of Ramadan with our fellow Muslims, especially the less-fortunate ones, this programme also connects us, strengthens our relationship and builds new friendships,” said Kamil.

Others present were Ketua Kaum of Kampung Pelandok Laut Kassim Merekan, his counterpart from Kampung Sejaie Mohd Hafiz Junnus, Masjid Darul Makmur committee chairman Akop Lopo, and the mosque’s ‘imam’ (head of congregation) Abdullah Sham Yusuf.