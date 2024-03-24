Lutong firemen catch one-metre-long python inside Kuala Baram office

MIRI (March 24): Firefighters from the Lutong fire station caught a one-metre-long python inside an office in Kuala Baram earlier today.

The fire station chief Henry Jugah in a statement said that it received a call from a worker requesting for assistance to remove the reptile from the office at 8.40am.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of five personnel was deployed to the location at 8.41am.

“When they arrived at 8.51am, they met with the complainant who related that he had saw a snake inside the office,” he added.

Henry said the team took around 10 minutes to locate and capture the python which was hiding behind the furniture in the office.

The operation ended at 9.02am and the reptile was later released to its natural habitat.