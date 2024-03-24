Maintaining neighbours’ harmony among KJM’s key roles, says Kuching North Datuk Bandar

KUCHING (March 24): The Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) serves as a local movement that sets out to uphold and maintain the spirit of harmony among residents of a neighbourhood.

In this respect, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman also describes engagements in various activities as a way for the committee to be closer to the community.

“Various activities have been organised and run by the KJM even before Ramadan, including ‘gotong-royong’ (work party), clean-up at cemeteries and mosques, as well as sales activities at various locations,” he told reporters when met after the distribution of 1,000 packets of ‘bubur pedas’, a Ramadan delicacy, to the public during a programme at Surau Darul Falah of Kampung Semariang Baru Phase 3 here yesterday.

Back on JKM, Hilmy said the ‘bubur pedas’ giveaway programme was coordinated KJM Semariang under the supervision of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“This programme aims to forge good relationships within the community and cultivate a caring and dynamic society, while also celebrating the month of Ramadan,” he said.

Later, the Datuk Bandar presented donations from National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak to 20 ‘asnaf’ (tithe recipients) in Semariang.

Various organisations such as including the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS), Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak, Nestle Manufacturing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Mydin, and Ahmad Tamar Sdn Bhd came together to ensure the success of the programme.

LAKMNS chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, Jakim Sarawak director Hamdan Jar’ee, DBKU deputy director of community services Rudzaimeir Malek and KJM Semariang Baru Phase 3 chairperson Rokiah Abdullah were also present yesterday.