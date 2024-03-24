Man found dead at Kapit jetty

KAPIT (March 24): A man was found dead at the jetty in Kapit New Bazaar early this morning.

District police chief DSP Rohana Nanu said a team of police were sent to the scene after being notified by the public who found the deceased, only known as ‘Awi’, lying at the scene.

She said medical personnel who were called to the scene declared the man dead.

It was believed that the man had died last night based on the condition of the body.

The deceased’s body was later brought to the Kapit Hospital mortuary for further action.