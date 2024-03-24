Man injured after car skids off road, crashes into bushes in Bintulu

BINTULU (March 24): A 35-year-old man was injured after the car he was driving skidded off the road and crashed into the bushes along Jalan Kidurong-Samalaju here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 8.44am and firefighters from the Kidurong fire station were despatched to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, the rescue team found the driver was still inside the wrecked vehicle, which had skidded off the road,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was extricated from the vehicle and was taken by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 9.50am.