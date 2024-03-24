Opposition afraid of SMJ slogan – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Opposition leaders who criticize and politicize the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiative are afraid of the slogan and seeking ways to discredit it.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the government introduced the SMJ development plan alongside the state motto to encourage the people to develop Sabah together.

However, he said that the opposition does not like the slogan, which was adopted to boost the spirits of the Sabahans to support the government’s efforts to bring development to the state.

“We have implemented many programs despite facing numerous challenges since taking over the reins of the state government. We planned meticulously until we could introduce the SMJ Development Plan, but even that was criticized day and night even though it’s just a slogan on the state crest.

“Sarawak has its slogan, Sarawak Maju Makmur, and other states in the Peninsula also have slogans, but in Sabah, the opposition is afraid of the SMJ slogan.

“This slogan (SMJ) is good as it aims to rally our people to progress and develop our state together, but they (the opposition) do not want this slogan, they only want to engage in political storytelling day and night,” he said.

Hajiji said this in his speech at the breaking of fast ceremony with the Chief Minister organized by the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Klias, at the Beaufort District Mosque on Saturday.

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, said that SMJ is a good slogan to uplift the spirits of the people, but good things are not favored by the opposition.

“They (the opposition) only want the people to follow their incorrect thoughts. So, we do not want to allow them to return to govern the state,” he said.

Hajiji also reiterated his hope that the people of the state, especially members of Gagasan Rakyat would always be united in facing any challenges and slander thrown by various parties to discredit the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – Pakatan Harapan Plus (GRS-PH Plus) government.

He said that despite facing continuous challenges, including being accused of being a failed government, his government remains focused on the welfare and efforts to improve the economy of the people and the state.

“So, in this noble month, let us strengthen cooperation and unity among us, let us not pay too much attention to trivial matters raised by the opposing parties.

“We acknowledge that much still needs to be done for the people, whether it’s water, electricity, and other issues, but we are committed to resolving all these issues.

“We have plans, and God willing, in the near future, we will be able to resolve all these issues. We have allocations to address the issues inherited from the previous government regarding water treatment plants or water pipes,” he said.

Hajiji said that the leaders of the previous government were only good at political talk, unlike the leaders in the current government who are sincerely doing their best for the people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also expressed his hope that the momentum of understanding and cooperation between Gagasan Rakyat and the component parties within GRS and PH, as well as those who support the government, can be maintained.

“We want to unite to develop Sabah. We are lagging behind because we argue a lot, engaging in politics every day, so our development is slow,” he said.

He said he is aware of being targeted by slander and various accusations from the opposing parties but considers it a political challenge that needs to be faced by doing the best work for the people.

Hajiji announced the approval of an allocation of RM1 million for the repair of the Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Lajim Ukin Mosque.

Also present were Gagasan Rakyat Vice President Datuk Dr Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Kilas division chief Datuk Isnin Alisanih.