Over 105,000 affected by power cuts – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Scheduled electricity supply cuts were implemented for 105,628 users in Sabah and Labuan on Saturday following a shortfall in output from the electricity supply grid, said SESB Sabah and Labuan Grid System Operator Adrian Mosigil.

He said the problem arose because the Teluk Salut and Rugading independent power producers were facing technical issues.

The load shedding affected the Tawau, Pitas, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Ranau, Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Kudat, Sandakan, Tenom and Papar districts, apart from Labuan, he said.

“The power rationing was implemented to stabilise the Sabah grid following issues of shortage in electricity generation. Power supply was cut on rotation in the affected areas from 10.40 am to 9.05 pm,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Adrian said no power cuts were scheduled on Sunday because the Rugading independent power producer had resumed operations.