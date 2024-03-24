PDP Dudong readies 500 Petros red LPG cylinders for exchange in Upper Lanang

SIBU (March 24): A total of 500 red Petros liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were prepared for exchange at SK SEDC in Upper Lanang here today.

According to Penghulu Ting Hua Kuok, the activity was organised by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch in collaboration with four Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs), namely Pulau Li Hua, Grand Height, Kiew Nang and Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

He said the programme, which was held from 8.30am to 11am, was to facilitate the exchange of yellow gas cylinders to red ones for residents in the Upper Lanang area.

“Of the 500 red cylinders, 400 were for those who had registered while the balance was for walk-ins. The exchange activity is to cater for residents of the Upper Lanang are and we wish to express our appreciation to (PDP president) Dato Sri Tiong King Sing,” Ting told The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, Tiong in a Facebook post on Saturday night explained the cylinders were specially for Dudong residents.

“I understand that there are still many people in Dudong who have not been able to exchange their yellow gas cylinders at home for red ones. Therefore, we have approached Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) recently, and the company’s distributors will be in the constituency on different dates to receive yellow gas cylinders in exchange for red ones at various locations,” he said.

He pointed out to maintain order at the site and prevent people from missing out on the limited offer, an advance registration was used based on a first come, first served basis.

Tiong suggested that if residents in other constituencies faced similar problems in exchanging their yellow cylinders, they should seek the assistance of their respective elected representatives.

Also present at the programme were Kapitan Tiong Chong Ting and Kapitan Pet Yen Leh.