Petros: No deadline to exchange yellow LPG cylinders for red ones, don’t rush

SIBU (March 24): There is no deadline set for the exchange of yellow liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for red cylinders, said Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) Human Capital and Relations vice president Ismail Said.

He said for this reason, people do not need to rush to exchange their yellow cylinders and are advised to use them up first to avoid wastage.

“Once you exchange the yellow cylinder, it will be out of circulation. Our anticipation is that in six months’ time, there will no longer be any yellow gas cylinders.

“Rest assured, there is no expiration date to exchange them for red gas cylinders,” he told reporters when met after distributing ‘Bubur Asyura’ during the ‘Sinei Sinei Petros Bersama RTM Sarawak’ programme at Surau Darul Islam, Kampung Bandung here today.

Ismail also assured that there are enough Petros gas cylinders to go around, not just for Hari Raya and Gawai but other upcoming festivities.

He said at the moment, there are plenty of gas cylinders in circulation.

“The important thing for Sarawakians is there is sufficient supply of gas cylinders, and there is no expiration date for the exchange of gas cylinders. The price for refill cost is RM26.60 for self-collection.

“Let Petros worry about how many gas cylinders there are. In this transition period, there will definitely be some getting used to but the important thing is Sarawakians must have access to subsidised and affordable LPG,” he said, adding eight out of 65 Petros gas dealers in Sarawak are in Sibu.

During the programme, a total of 1,000 packs of Bubur Asyura were distributed.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee was the guest of honur at the programme, and also present was Sarawak Broadcasting Department director Wan Azhan Wan Hamat.