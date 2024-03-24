Registration open for Miri City Day Run 2024

MIRI (March 24): Miri Oil Town Hash House Harrier (MOTHHH) will be organising the Miri City Day Run 2024 at Miri City Hall car park from 6.30am onwards on May 19.

Registration is now open for all three categories namely the 5KM Men Open, 5KM Women Open and Fun Run.

Early bird registration fee is RM40 for the first 300 participants and normal registration fee is RM50 per entry.

MOTHHH president Tang Swee Ming said those who interested to participate in the run can get their registration forms at Share Tea Boulevard or Bulatan Park Canteen by April 15.

On the other hand, those who prefer to register online can log on to https://www.jomrun.com/event/Miri-city-Day-Run-2024.

Upon registration, each participant will receive a specially-designed t-shirt, a finisher medal, bib number and some tea break food.

Race pack collection will be available on May 18, from 10am to 6pm at Bulatan Park Miri Marathon Association Office.

The run will start from the Miri City Hall parking, heading to Jalan Marina Utama, Pullman Hotel Miri Waterfront, U-turn back to SK South and U-turn back to Miri City Hall.

The top five finishers will receive cash prizes of RM300 for winner, RM200 (first runner-up), RM150 (second runner-up), RM100 (third runner-up) and RM80 (fourth runner-up).