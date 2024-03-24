Rep: Sibu Local Industry Forum good avenue for cross-industry collaborations

SIBU (March 24): Sibu Local Industry Forum 2024 serves as a good platform to promote cross-industry collaborations through joint research and development projects, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Citing the collaborative partnerships in agricultural research and development as an example, he said this allows the local producers and technology companies to seek smart agriculture solutions and thus, increase yield and efficiency.

“The forum is a good avenue for the industry experts, entrepreneurs and government representatives to discuss the latest technologies, trends and experiences, as well as to promote collaboration between the various industries,” he said in his address at the launching of the forum here yesterday.

Hosted by the Upriver Event, the Sibu Local Industry Forum 2024 had a total of 382 participants taking part in it.

Adding on, Chieng remarked the forum’s significance in attracting local innovative enterprises and startups, while offering them financial, mentorship and marketing support.

“The government can incentivize local businesses to innovate and expand by offering tax incentives, innovation funds, and technology transfer support.

“The setting up of innovation funds for venture capital and entrepreneurial support will provide and help the local entrepreneurs in their technology upgrades and market expansion,” he said.

Chieng believed that the new industrial transition and innovation policy would guide the economic performance of Sibu’s local industries, thereby enhancing the region’s economic and social development.