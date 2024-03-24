Rubiah: Asajaya underground cable project expected to be completed by June this year

KUCHING (March 24): An underground cable project in Asajaya is expected to be completed by June this year, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister said upon its completion, the project will benefit around 70,000 residents in the constituency including Sadong Jaya and Sebuyau.

“This project will solve the issue of power outages which had often occur in affected areas, especially during the festive season,” she was quoted as saying by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) at the Kota Samarahan Parliamentary Constituency (Asajaya Zone) ‘Pautan Kasih’ Programme in Asajaya yesterday.

Rubiah also called for Sarawak Energy to increase the electricity supply capacity this festive season in view that the Hari Raya festivities falls earlier than the project’s scheduled date of completion.

“It is quite disheartening when we hear feedback from residents who often face power outage especially during the festive season every year,” she said.

At the programme, Rubiah, who is Kota Samarahan MP, handed over some Hari Raya contributions to 264 ‘asnaf’ (zakat or tithe recipients) to ease them with their preparations for the upcoming festivities.

She said the federal and state governments remained committed in their efforts to continue providing assistance to target groups to help them with the rising cost of living.

Around 500 packs of ‘bubur pedas’ were also distributed to residents who attended the programme.

Also present were Asajaya district officer Rais Ahmat, Samarahan Division Temenggung Chek Bujang and Kampung Sebandi Matang village chief Bahrin Sahmat.