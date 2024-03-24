Sabah to be among top states in five years time

TUARAN (March 24): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor is confident that Sabah can be among the top states in the country in five years time from now.

“What is important is planning to assist and improve the socio-economic standards of the people,” he said at the breaking of fast ceremony with Mukim Tambalang people at Masjid As-Sajdin here on Sunday.

Hajiji who is Sulaman Assemblyman, also wants Tuaran to be the best model for unity and in terms of fully supporting the current State Government.

“I want Tuaran to be the best example in giving solid support to the current State Government,” he said.

He reiterated his call for the people not to be hoodwinked by the fake news and slanders of the opposition belittling the State Government.

During the month of Ramadan, the Chief Minister said he has a packed schedule but would be taking time to meet with the people and break fast together.

“Tomorrow (Monday) I will be going to Penang to break fast with 1,400 Yayasan Sabah-

sponsored students,” he said.

Hajiji also called on the people to take the opportunity to strengthen relations and

friendship during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Let us also not forget about those less fortunate people too,” he said.

During the ceremony, Hajiji presented contributions to 728 recipients from 21 villages in Mukim Tambalang.

Also present were Labuan member of parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman and Chief Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali.