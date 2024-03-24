Samarahan Anglicans gather at St Francis’ Church to celebrate Palm Sunday

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 24): Anglicans in Samarahan have gathered in reverence at St Francis’ Church to celebrate Palm Sunday today.

The church was seen packed with congregation who not only filled the church’s main hall, but also the church’s chapel wing and the ground floor gathering area during the church services to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Palm crosses were also distributed to the congregation before the start of the church services.

“Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Christian Holy Week, historically the most sacred time of year for Christians around the world,” said St Francis’ Church priest-in-charge The Revd Kelvin Jawa in his sermon during the church’s 7am service.

Palm Sunday is an occasion that celebrates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and being greeted by the people waving palm branches.

It also marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent – a solemn period of repentance and self-denial, which culminates in the celebration of Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.