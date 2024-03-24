Sarawak engages in talks with Schlumberger on potential collab in CCUS, competency training

KUCHING (March 24): Sarawak has engaged in talks with industry leader Schlumberger (SLB) on potential collaborations in Carbon, Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and competency training in tandem with the state’s clean energy initiatives.

Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni met SLB top leaders on the sidelines of the prestigious CERAWeek – the world’s premier energy conference in Houston, Texas on Wednesday (March 20).

“The discussions centred on three key areas including technical service support for CCUS, a critical component of Sarawak’s strategy to implement its CCUS roadmap,” said a statement issued today following the meeting.

SLB vice president for Carbon Capture and Storage Eric Kowalewski, alongside NeXT SLB Global Resource manager Wan Jasmin Wan Abbas and managing director for East Asia Lee Meng Keong were present during the discussions.

The high-level talks also touched on partnership apportunities with NeXT SLB for upskilling and competency development programmes, addressing the urgent need to prepare Sarawak’s workforce for the transition to net-zero emissions.

These leaders also discussed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy in Sarawak, which would serve as a foundation for the Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030 under its Renewable Energy enabler agenda.

Stressing the importance of these discussions, Dr Hazland said: “With Sarawak’s advancements in clean energy, it is imperative that we cultivate local talent to spearhead our journey towards a sustainable future.”

In addition to the talks, Dr Hazland attended a private reception hosted by SLB at the AGORA House during CERAWeek.

There, he exchanged insights with SLB chief executive officer Olivier Le Peuch and Amy Chua, president for the Asia Region, further solidifying the mutual commitment to energy sustainability and innovation.