Sg Baleh boat tragedy: Transport Ministry to look into SOP review

KUCHING (March 24): The state Transport Ministry will look into the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of river transport and logistics to determine any weaknesses or loopholes based on the Sungai Baleh boat tragedy investigation, said deputy minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Touching on the March 7 tragedy in Kapit, Henry said there were many ‘glaring weaknesses’ that needed to be addressed.

This, he said, was based on the recounts shared by one of the victims, Muhammad Firdaus Ngui Abdullah @ Moses Ngui.

Muhammad Firdaus, 46, was initially the sole survivor of the boat accident but passed away at Sarawak General Hospital on March 19.

“Investigation is still going on and once completed, we will take a look at the current SOP, do a review and work on it,” said Henry.

“From what we have gathered thus far, the usual boatman was sick and he was replaced by another person on the day of the incident.

“The ministry will create more effective awareness programmes, particularly to reach those who rely on river transportation, and will have a discussion with the relevant agencies to conduct routine patrols in areas that are prone to boating accidents,” he said.

Henry said the awareness programmes would focus on the important aspects of river safety such as overloading, life jacket compliance, as well as safety awareness of boat travellers.

“These are all within the current SOP and the public should be more aware and fully understand the importance of each aspect.

“For boat travellers, do avoid travelling at night or in bad weather and also make sure that the boatman is an experienced person and knows the layout of the river well,” he advised.

“The government cannot control each individual’s movements. With awareness, we ought to take care of ourselves be it on the road, on the water, or in the air.”