State Govt views death of college student seriously

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The State Government views seriously the case of a male student found dead in a dormitory room at a vocational college in Lahad Datu early Saturday morning.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Fairuz Renddan said that the matter is very serious and the state government takes cases of violence involving school students seriously.

“This incident occurred in the college dormitory and reportedly involved many dormitory residents. We urge the police and the Ministry of Higher Education to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation so that appropriate action can be taken against those involved.

“Incidents like this can be avoided if students and dormitory residents have discipline and a high spirit of tolerance,” he said.

“Any misunderstandings that occur among dormitory residents should be reported immediately to the dormitory warden. This is important so that unwanted incidents like what happened in Lahad Datu do not recur in the future,” Fairuz said in a statement on Sunday.

Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Muhd Narul Azwan, 17, was found unconscious by the dormitory warden at 6.50am on Friday.

Lahad Datu District Police Chief, ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said that they had received a report from the college director regarding the incident.

He disclosed that there were signs of injuries and bruises on several parts of the victim’s body.

Thirteen students aged between 16 and 19 have been detained for investigation.

It is believed the incident was over the loss of RM85.

Fairuz said that the school authorities and the Education Department also need to pay attention to cases of physical bullying reported in secondary schools.

“School authorities and the Education Department are also requested to ensure disciplinary action is taken against guilty students and do not compromise with bullying and violence involving school students,” he stressed.