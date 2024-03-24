SUPP Bukit Assek branch to hold LPG cylinder exchange programme on March 27

SIBU (March 24): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch has prepared 500 red Petros liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for exchange at Xin Yuan Methodist Church (SCAC), Brooke Drive here on March 27.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said those who wish to exchange their yellow gas cylinders for the red Petros gas cylinder must register their name with the branch.

He added that the branch will be utilising a drive-thru method to conduct the gas cylinder exchange to solve traffic congestion woes.

“Only 500 red Petros gas cylinders will be available and only those who have registered their names are eligible to take part,” he said.

To register for the programme, Chieng said members of the public can register their name at the SUPP Bukit Assek centre at 3&5, Jalan Tong Sang, Lane I from March 25-27.

The registration exercise on March 25 and 26 is from 9am to 4.30pm, while March 27 is from 9am to 12pm.

“Following registration, participants will receive a ticket entitling them to change gas cylinders,” he said.

The exchange programme on March 27 is divided into three sections throughout the day with the first, second, and third sessions happening from 6pm-7pm, 7pm-8pm, and 8pm-9pm respectively.

Participants will receive their respective session times from the tickets given to them following registration.

He said participants must use Jalan Lun to enter the church for the exchange and exit into Brooke Drive.

“The people need not disembark from their cars for the exchange as the drive-thru method will be used and the whole idea is to solve the congestion woes,” he emphasised.

However, Chieng said that those who registered and received their ticket, but do not show up for the event will have their ticket voided.

He added that walk-in customers, as well as unused yellow gas cylinders will not be accepted for the exchange.

The price of Petros LPG cylinders for household use remains at RM26.60 for self-collection.