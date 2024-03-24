S’wak yet to provide explanation to Putrajaya on suspending Padu registration, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (March 24): The Sarawak government has yet to provide an explanation to the federal government regarding the suspension of registration for the Central Database Hub (Padu), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He expressed his concern over the lack of communication and clarity surrounding the issue.

According to Fadillah, the federal government has not received a full picture of the reasons and causes for this decision.

“There must be reasons why the state government is taking this action. As of now, there has been no explanation from the state government to the federal government. We have only heard announcements through circulars issued, so the Economy Ministry will hold discussions with the state government to obtain further information on the matter.

“We respect whatever decision the state government makes, but we want to understand the reasons behind the decision to suspend Padu registration,” he told reporters when met at a breaking of fast event at Al-Ghazali Mosque at Jalan Depo, Semariang here today.

When asked if the people of Sarawak should wait for Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli to explain the contents of Padu to the state cabinet, Fadillah said they will leave it to the state authorities.

“If there is any instruction, I believe the people of Sarawak will follow. However, so far the Sarawak government has been among the highest number of registrants for Padu,” he said.