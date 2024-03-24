Tiang: Sarawak must have collaborative society to be developed state by 2030

SIBU (March 24): Sarawak needs to have a collaborative society amidst great competition to advance towards a developed state by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said a collaborative society will foster harmony, which ensures continuous progress of Sarawak.

“A collaborative society means a society that is able to work together and come up with new ideas, propelling the state to move forward.

“Only through a society in which everyone cares for one another and supports the other to thrive can we create a harmonious society,” he said at an event in conjunction with World Social Work Day 2024 at Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) yesterday.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said the state government is making efforts towards making Sarawak a developed and high-income state by 2030.

On social workers, he said they are the unsung heroes of the society, often working behind the scenes to uplift those who are more vulnerable and less fortunate.

“They are the advocates for those who cannot advocate for themselves, the champions of equality and human rights, as well as the pillars of support for those in need,” he said.

He added that the roles of medical social work officers should never be overlooked when it comes to care for mental and social welfare of patients throughout their treatment and recovery process.

“They may not be as popular as medical specialists, doctors, nurses or medical officer assistants, but their duties and functions cannot be regarded lightly in view of their positive impact on the patients,” he said.

Tiang also pointed out that social workers are agents of empowerment, helping individuals and communities realise their full potential and build a brighter future.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the celebration, MPI held a seminar, themed ‘Working Together to Foster a Transformative Change towards a Harmonious, Inclusive and Sustainable Future’, which delved into contemporary challenges faced by local communities.

The seminar’s speakers were Malaysian Association of Social Workers president Dr Teoh Ai Hua, Chew Siok Cheng, Dr Dolly Paul Carlo and Dr Ling How Kee.

The event included booth exhibitions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private agencies and government departments.

Also present at the event was the chief executive officer of Methodist Pilley Institute Hii King Kai.