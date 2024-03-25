600 needy families in Miri to benefit from Ramadan food aid programme

MIRI (March 25): Some 600 needy families here are set to benefit from the recently launched ‘Bakul Kasih & Bubur Lambuk Ramadan 2024’ programme.

The programme is organised by the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) in collaboration with Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd, Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad.

A total of 82 recipients from Kampung Pulau Melayu, Kampung Lereng Bukit, Kampung Haji Waheed, Kampung Wireless, Kampung Luak and Kampung Senadin Jaya received the food aid in the first round of distribution that took place on March 22.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, who is Piasau assemblyman, commended FSJA and the sponsors for reaching out to the community.

“The holy month of Ramadan encourages us to do good and help those in need, regardless of race and religion, and this is our core social values,” he said at the launching of the programme at Kampung Pulau Melayu.

In support of the programme, Ting sponsored 600 food baskets comprising dry food, rice and ‘duit raya’.

He expressed hope that the programme could ease the people’s financial burden, particularly those with disabilities, senior citizens, single mothers, and poor families.

Liansin Trading and Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading sponsored 600 packets of 5kg rice, sugar and flour; while the Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad sponsored 600 bottles of 500ml Merris Pure Lite vegetable oil.

Present at the distribution event were Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading head of operation Tan Bong Bu, FSJA president Andy Jong, community leaders Pemanca Abang Mohamad Dato Sri Abang Othman, Penghulu Leonard Fong, and village chiefs Darahaman Sahat and Mohamad Sardon Zainal.