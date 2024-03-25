Anwar: Govt not interfering in police investigation of ‘Allah’ socks issue

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The government is not interfering in any investigation process related to the issue of the sale of socks bearing the word Allah by the KK Super Mart branch in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, recently.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said police are given a free hand to conduct the investigation and the issue is not something that can be resolved through actions taken by any groups.

“We leave it to professional investigation but at the same time, the government remains steadfast that there is no compromise on such actions, especially involving Islam, the Federal religion in this country.

“But not only Islam, it includes insulting any other race and religion; there is no compromise. We want to save the country and need firm action to ensure that such actions do not recur,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the 217th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre here today. Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Anwar also urged the police leadership and all members of the force to continue working with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to combat corruption firmly and courageously.

“I urge you to eradicate corruption to save the country and the race; let us not betray this trust even though it is not easy. When corruption becomes systemic, it will erode the entire essence of the members, and it requires skill and strength to fight in this field (corruption).

“Let us remember the warning of the 3Cs by former Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak in 1961, namely Communism, Corruption, Communalism. There was a mention of corruption; in 1961 our leaders already saw, apart from the almost extinct communists. In 2024 we are still fighting the issue of corruption,” he said.

At the same time, he also advised the police force to continue to enhance their integrity.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he has instructed the Ministry of Finance to facilitate any processes involving the upgrading of premises and housing for police personnel.

“We talk about the police needing to fight against digital issues and commercial crimes, but their buildings are 20-30 years old with outdated facilities, offices 30 years behind in terms of facilities. That’s why we are now focusing on police housing and offices.

“I allow the Home Ministry to expedite any tender processes. We try our best to improve; don’t wait until 2028 to be completed. I want to promise that it will be completed by the end of this year,” he said. – Bernama