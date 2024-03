Bank Rakyat contributes meal packs to The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo for break-of-fast

KUCHING (March 25): Bank Rakyat today delivered packed meals to The Borneo Post and sister paper Utusan Borneo for the breaking of fast.

The 40 meal packs were presented by Bank Rakyat corporate communication manager Ariff Iskandar Shah Mohamad Aminudin to Utusan Borneo editor Bujang Manan and The Borneo Post business desk editor Yvonne Tuah.

Ariff had earlier led a delegation from the bank to pay a courtesy call on the two publications at their office in Crown Towers, Jalan Pending.

Bank Rakyat has been delivering packed meals to media organisations every Ramadan.

Also present were Bank Rakyat Kota Samarahan branch manager Halmi Mosli and Matang Jaya branch manager Sharvina Sarbini.