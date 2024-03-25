Blood donation campaign to be held at Kuching Sentral this Good Friday

KUCHING (March 25): A blood donation campaign named ‘Life Flow with Every Drop’ will be organised at Kuching Sentral here this Good Friday (March 29) .

The event, which is jointly organised by Sunway College Kuching and Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Chapter, will be held from 10am to 2pm.

The organisers, in a press release, said this activity aims to prevent a blood shortage at the Sarawak General Hospital during the Ramadan month.

“Whether you’ve donated once or multiple times, your contribution is invaluable and has a profound impact on the lives of those in need,” they said, adding that successful donors will receive gifts for their contributions.