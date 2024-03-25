Cops launch operation to track down suspects in three armed robberies in Miri

MIRI (March 25): The police have launched an operation to track down at least three men, believed to be members of a gang, for allegedly being involved in three armed robberies in Miri last week.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the operation was launched after police reports on the armed robberies were received from the victims.

“The police would like to confirm that there have been three reports regarding armed robberies on March 20, March 21 and March 24 at Hilltop Miri, Ocean Park and in Permyjaya.

“Following the reports lodged, the Miri district police headquarters, in collaboration with the General Operations Force (GOF) 12th Battalion, have launched an operation dubbed ‘Op Pencegahan Jenayah’.

“Roadblocks are being conducted and and all police elements including the K9 Unit and drones have been mobilised to track down the suspects,” he said when met by reporters at the 217th Police Day celebration at Miri Police headquarters today.

When asked on the suspects’ modus operandi, Alexson disclosed that the suspects were targeting houses that had less or no security features installed such as the closed-circuit television (CCTV).

On the total losses incurred by the victims, Alexson said the police are still determining the amount involved.

“The amount of losses varies because there were jewelleries, cash, handphone and watches,” he added.

On another note, Alexson advised the public to stop speculating or post the cases on social media as it can create unnecessary worry among the public.

“The overall situation in Miri is under control, the public need not to worry about their wellbeing and safety.

“However, the police would like to advise homeowners to increase the safety features of their homes such as by installing safety grilles, CCTV and alarm system,” he said.

Earlier, during the 217th Police Day celebration, Alexson handed over certificate of appreciation to 16 personnel for their contribution to the police force.

Also present was his deputy Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.