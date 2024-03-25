Cops nab 2 in raid on Batu Kawa apartment turned drug lab

KUCHING (March 25): The police last Friday raided an apartment in Batu Kawa allegedly used to process drugs and arrested two men, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

“Drugs worth RM394,000 comprising 11.9 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 66 grammes of ketamine were also seized in the raid. The amount of drugs is estimated to be able to cater for 59,632 drug addicts,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters at Jalan Badruddin here.

Mancha said along with the drugs, equipment believed to have been used were also confiscated, and the suspects’ properties worth RM62,345.60 were also seized.

He said only one suspect, aged 29, tested positive for traces of amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine, and had prior criminal records under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The other suspect, aged 26, tested negative.

On the modus operandi, he explained the drugs were obtained from Peninsula Malaysia for the purpose of drug trafficking in Kuching and nearby districts.

Both suspects are currently remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until March 30 to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, on narcotics crime, Mancha said the police have seized various drugs worth RM9.2 million and arrested 2,887 suspects, including 169 for trafficking, from Jan to March 24 this year.