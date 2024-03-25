Duo arrested for drug offences at Bintulu’s Parkcity area

BINTULU (March 25): Two men aged 25 were arrested by police in connection with drug-related offences at the Parkcity area here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said police seized 134 grammes of ecstasy powder, 2.7 grammes of ecstasy tablets, 1.6 grammes of ketamine, some cash, and a vehicle from the suspects.

He said the first suspect will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, while the second suspect will be investigated under Section 39A(2) of the same Act.

“Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement.

Nixon said police believe the seized drugs were intended for distribution in entertainment centres around the town, which could be used by 40 to 50 drug addicts.

“If convicted of drug trafficking under Section 39B of the DDA 1952, the punishment is death by hanging or if not sentenced to death, life imprisonment, and caning of not less than 12 strokes.

“If convicted of drug possession under Section 39A(2) of the DDA 1952, the penalty is life imprisonment or not less than five years, and also caning of not less than 10 strokes,” said Nixon.

For offences under Section 15(1) of the DDA 1952, there is a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, and police supervision for two years.

Nixon called on the public to report any information on drug abuse in the district to the Bintulu Police Headquarters operations room on 086-318304.