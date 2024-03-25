Early morning oil spills occur at Jln Kuching-Serian, Jln Satok

KUCHING (March 25): Oil spills occurred at Mile 9 Jalan Kuching-Serian and Jalan Satok here early this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the spill at Jalan Satok was received at 12.57am, while the report for the oil spill at Mile 9 was received at 1.01am.

Teams from the Padungan and Siburan fire stations were sent to the sites.

“At Mile 9 Jalan Kuching-Serian, it was found that the spill measured about 40 metres.

“In Jalan Satok, the oil spill was detected from the Satok flyover to Satok bridge, spanning about 2km.

“The oil spill at Mile 9 had also caused collisions involving several vehicles,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Firefighters at Mile 9 proceeded to use sand to clean the spill and ensure the road was not slippery; while sawdust was used for the spill at Jalan Satok.

The operations at both locations ended at 2.50am and 2.34am respectively.

Despite the clean-up, it is believed the incident still left motorists stuck along Jalan Kuching-Serian for almost two hours.

The Borneo Post observed traffic was at a standstill at Mile 10 Kota Padawan before the flyover and then at a snail’s pace after.