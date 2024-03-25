Foreign man in Kuching jailed four months for dealing with gaming machine

KUCHING (March 25): The Magistrates’ Court here has today sentenced a 26-year-old Indonesian man to four months’ jail for dealing with a gaming machine last month.

Dino pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and a jail term of not more than five years, upon conviction.

On Feb 5, a team of police raided an unnamed shop in Jalan Semarak, Petra Jaya here at around 2.15pm and arrested Dino, who was at the shop’s counter, on suspicion of engaging in online gaming activities using a mobile phone.

Seized from Dino were RM81 cash and a mobile phone, which an expert later confirmed that it had been used as a gambling machine for online gambling top-up.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Dino was unrepresented by counsel.